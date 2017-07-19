Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Demonstrators are hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
An armored vehicle on fire is seen during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govmore
A demonstrator holds a box containing petrol bombs during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicomore
An armored vehicle is seen lit on fire during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan Presidemore
A demonstrator runs away from an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolamore
