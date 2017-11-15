Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. Zimbabwe's military seized power early on Wednesday
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Major-General SB Moyo (R) makes an announcement on state broadcaster ZBC. ZBC/Handout
Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Youth washes a minibus adorned with picture of President Robert Mugabe at a bus terminus in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
