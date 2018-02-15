エディション:
Art of the skeleton helmet

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Kevin Boyer of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Barrett Martineau of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Alexander Gassner of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Ander Mirambell of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
John Daly of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Janine Flock of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Kim Ji-soo of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Kim Meylemans of Belgium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Dorin Velicu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Marina Gilardoni of Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Jane Channell of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
