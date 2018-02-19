エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 20日 03:20 JST

Ash Monday

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 15
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

次のスライドショー

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

2018年 02月 18日
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

2018年 02月 17日
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 16日
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

2018年 02月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night.

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング