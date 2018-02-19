Ash Monday
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour...more
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent...more
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
