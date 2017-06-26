エディション:
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Raul Contreras, 19, of Honduras, who is seeking refugee status in Canada, works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 9, 2017. Raul and his extended family are living in the hotel while they await many factors to be played out. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul Contreras, 19, of Honduras, who is seeking refugee status in Canada, works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 9, 2017. Raul and his extended family are living in the hotel while they await many factors to be played out. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul Contreras balances on the bars of an elevator at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Refugee claims are taking longer to be completed than at any time in the past five years, according to previously unpublished Immigration and Refugee Board data provided to Reuters. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul Contreras balances on the bars of an elevator at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Refugee claims are taking longer to be completed than at any time in the past five years, according to previously unpublished Immigration and Refugee Board data provided to Reuters. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul Contreras works out at a gym at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Raul and his family arrived in March in Quebec, illegally. They jumped across the border and were met by RCMP who took them to be processed. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul Contreras works out at a gym at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Raul and his family arrived in March in Quebec, illegally. They jumped across the border and were met by RCMP who took them to be processed. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul Contreras looks at job-seeking materials provided by the YMCA. Raul went to high school in North Carolina but needs to improve his grades in order to attend college. He has been told to contact the school system in early August again before they start the school year in order to take an assessment exam. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul Contreras looks at job-seeking materials provided by the YMCA. Raul went to high school in North Carolina but needs to improve his grades in order to attend college. He has been told to contact the school system in early August again before they start the school year in order to take an assessment exam. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul and his family were promised an asylum hearing but this was cancelled in April. Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant's legal status in Canada. Without that status, they struggle to convince employers to hire them or landlords to rent to them. Claimants cannot access loans or student financial aid, or update academic or professional credentials to meet Canadian standards. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul and his family were promised an asylum hearing but this was cancelled in April. Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant's legal status in Canada. Without that status, they struggle to convince employers to hire them or landlords to rent to them. Claimants cannot access loans or student financial aid, or update academic or professional credentials to meet Canadian standards. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul shows a photo of his North Carolina high school graduation class. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul shows a photo of his North Carolina high school graduation class. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul, his mother Daysi Alas and step-father Ananin Cruz exit a subway car while travelling to attend a church service. The family were told that they'd need to move on from the long stay hotel and find more permanent accommodations, visiting 3-5 places per week but always being turned away due to their refugee claimant status. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul, his mother Daysi Alas and step-father Ananin Cruz exit a subway car while travelling to attend a church service. The family were told that they'd need to move on from the long stay hotel and find more permanent accommodations, visiting 3-5 places per week but always being turned away due to their refugee claimant status. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. "They just said that they didn't rent places to refugee claimants," he said. "(They) said that refugees don't have jobs and probably wouldn't pay." REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. "They just said that they didn't rent places to refugee claimants," he said. "(They) said that refugees don't have jobs and probably wouldn't pay." REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul balances on poles outside a bus station in Toronto. Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits while awaiting hearings, but employers are often reluctant to employ people with temporary social insurance numbers whose future is uncertain. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul balances on poles outside a bus station in Toronto. Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits while awaiting hearings, but employers are often reluctant to employ people with temporary social insurance numbers whose future is uncertain. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto. This year is on track to be the highest year for refugee claims since at least 2011, according to Canada government statistics. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Raul works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto. This year is on track to be the highest year for refugee claims since at least 2011, according to Canada government statistics. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Honduran migrant Daysi Alas (R) holds a bible and the hand of her husband Ananin Cruz while travelling to attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 8, 2017. Picture taken April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Honduran migrant Daysi Alas (R) holds a bible and the hand of her husband Ananin Cruz while travelling to attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 8, 2017. Picture taken April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
