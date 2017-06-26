Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Raul Contreras, 19, of Honduras, who is seeking refugee status in Canada, works out at the pool of a long-staymore
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz attend a church servicmore
Raul Contreras balances on the bars of an elevator at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Refugee claims are taking more
Raul Contreras works out at a gym at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Raul and his family arrived in March in Quemore
Raul Contreras looks at job-seeking materials provided by the YMCA. Raul went to high school in North Carolinamore
Raul and his family were promised an asylum hearing but this was cancelled in April. Hearings are crucial to emore
Raul shows a photo of his North Carolina high school graduation class. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul, his mother Daysi Alas and step-father Ananin Cruz exit a subway car while travelling to attend a church more
Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a more
Raul balances on poles outside a bus station in Toronto. Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits whilemore
Raul works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto. This year is on track to be the highest year for rmore
Honduran migrant Daysi Alas (R) holds a bible and the hand of her husband Ananin Cruz while travelling to attemore
