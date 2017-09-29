Athletes protest racial injustice
Chicago Bears players Adrian Amos, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deon Bush and Josh Bellamy kneel in the end zone bemore
The Los Angeles Sparks remain in the locker room for the anthem before the game against the Minnesota Lynx in more
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tight end Richard Rodgers and wide remore
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with players prior to the anthem, September 25, 2017. Mandatory Creditmore
Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics kneels as teammate Mark Canha places his hand on Maxwell's shoulder durmore
Members of the Oakland Unified School District Honor Band kneel as they perform the anthem, September 25, 2017more
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the anthem before the match against the Baltimore Ravens in London, more
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan links arms with players during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Action Imore
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammore
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters protests next to running back Charcandrick West and defensive more
Oakland Raiders players sit on the bench during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-more
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long stand for the anthem, Septembermore
The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff stand for the anthem, September 24, 2017. The Pittsburgh Steelers waitemore
Recording artist Meghan Linsey kneels after singing the anthem before the game between the Tennessee Titans anmore
Members of the New England Patriots take a knee, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAmore
Buffalo Bills players kneel in protest during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludmore
The Cleveland Browns stand and kneel before the game, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USmore
Indianapolis Colts players kneel during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA Tmore
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson and wide receiver Mike Evans kneel for the anthem, Septembermore
New York Jets players lock arms during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAYmore
Some of the Miami Dolphins take a knee during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutschmore
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett holds his fist in the air during the anthem, September 10, 2017.more
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the anthem, August 21, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAmore
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits during the national anthem as Seahawks running back Thomasmore
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the anthem, August 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lmore
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins is joined by defensive end Chris Long and free safety Rodneymore
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Eric Reid kneels during the anthem, August 27, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Bradmore
Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan, linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive end Jurrell Casey raise tmore
