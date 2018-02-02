エディション:
Back to hockey's roots

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A father and daughter make their way to youth night during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A father and daughter make their way to youth night during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Players skate on multiple rinks during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players skate on multiple rinks during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A player slogs through deep water on an unseasonably warm day during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player slogs through deep water on an unseasonably warm day during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Players stay warm between games during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players stay warm between games during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brothers Chris and Dennis Ferrara of Babylon, NY, take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play shirtless during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brothers Chris and Dennis Ferrara of Babylon, NY, take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play shirtless during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Despite puddles from melting ice, players compete in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Despite puddles from melting ice, players compete in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A player wears a well worn skate at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player wears a well worn skate at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Matt Lamore of Detroit holds up his team's Stanley Cup made from beer cans during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Matt Lamore of Detroit holds up his team's Stanley Cup made from beer cans during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy makes his way to the ice during youth night at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A boy makes his way to the ice during youth night at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of women's team Consistently Cuatro watch their teammate play during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of women's team Consistently Cuatro watch their teammate play during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo appearance. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo appearance. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
In his blood spattered jersey after being hit by a stick, Geno Parrish returns triumphantly after receiving stitches to celebrate with his team Wright Homes who won the men's final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In his blood spattered jersey after being hit by a stick, Geno Parrish returns triumphantly after receiving stitches to celebrate with his team Wright Homes who won the men's final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A team mascot is placed rinkside during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A team mascot is placed rinkside during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A player from losing team Orange Theory Fitness crashes into the boards during the men's open final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player from losing team Orange Theory Fitness crashes into the boards during the men's open final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Players convene during a break at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players convene during a break at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A player smiles through his mask at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player smiles through his mask at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Referee Tony Gogolakis, affectionately and appropriately known "Roadkill" for his complete animal fur wardrobe, speaks with a team during a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Referee Tony Gogolakis, affectionately and appropriately known "Roadkill" for his complete animal fur wardrobe, speaks with a team during a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Action takes place on all rinks at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Action takes place on all rinks at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Players skates toward the the real reward, a case of beer, after a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players skates toward the the real reward, a case of beer, after a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A flag is raised at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A flag is raised at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
