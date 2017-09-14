エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 14日 23:15 JST

Backstage at NYFW

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 35
Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 35
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
3 / 35
Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 35
Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 35
Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
6 / 35
People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 35
Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 35
Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 35
Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 35
Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 35
Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 35
A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 35
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
16 / 35
A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 35
Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 35
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
20 / 35
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
21 / 35
The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 35
People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 Friday
A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 35
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
Close
25 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 35
Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 Friday
Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 35
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
Close
28 / 35
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
29 / 35
Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 35
Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
31 / 35
A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
32 / 35
A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
33 / 35
A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
34 / 35
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 35
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

次のスライドショー

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

2017年 09月 13日
Miss North Dakota wins Miss America

Miss North Dakota wins Miss America

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being announced as the winner of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City.

2017年 09月 11日
Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

2017年 09月 9日
Best of the MTV VMAs

Best of the MTV VMAs

Highlights from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

2017年 08月 28日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング