エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 12日 20:27 JST

Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 26
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 26
A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 26
Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 26
Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 26
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 26
A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 26
A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 26
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 26
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 26
A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 26
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 26
Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 26
A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 26
A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 26
A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 26
A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington omore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 26
Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 26
A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 26
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 26
もう一度見る
次を見る
Puerto Rico from above

Puerto Rico from above

次のスライドショー

Puerto Rico from above

Puerto Rico from above

Aerial images of the devastation to the island.

2017年 10月 12日
Protests over Kenya's canceled election

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

Kenya's parliament passes an amendment to the country's election laws, saying that if one candidate withdraws from a repeat presidential election, the other one...

2017年 10月 11日
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

2017年 10月 11日
Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's leader stepped back from a formal declaration of independence from Spain, claiming a mandate to launch secession but saying he would delay doing so...

2017年 10月 11日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング