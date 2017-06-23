Battle for besieged Philippine city
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government tmore
A government soldier guards a city hall compound, as government troops continue their assault against insurgenmore
A rescued resident points to the picture of one of the insurgent Maute group, who have taken over large parts more
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcementsmore
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault agaimore
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government fomore
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conmore
Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetmore
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcementmore
Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the more
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as gomore
A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Mamore
A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute gmore
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault amore
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as governmemore
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault againstmore
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault againmore
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents more
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clmore
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over more
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of cmore
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in diffmore
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosmore
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house searmore
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the conmore
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearingmore
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insmore
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as governmenmore
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over lamore
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents frommore
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
次のスライドショー
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in...
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed
The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.