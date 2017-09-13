エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 13日 23:02 JST

Battle for Marawi

A government soldier checks his mobile phone in front of damaged houses and buildings as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group which seized Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier checks his mobile phone in front of damaged houses and buildings as troops continue theirmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A government soldier checks his mobile phone in front of damaged houses and buildings as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group which seized Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 30
Smoke billows after a fighter jet plane released a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billows after a fighter jet plane released a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Smoke billows after a fighter jet plane released a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 30
Government soldiers take a break beside damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers take a break beside damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Government soldiers take a break beside damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 30
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 30
A military truck full of government soldiers move past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A military truck full of government soldiers move past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A military truck full of government soldiers move past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 30
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 30
Graffiti is seen at a damaged house in Mapandi village after intense fighting between soldiers and the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Graffiti is seen at a damaged house in Mapandi village after intense fighting between soldiers and the pro-IS more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Graffiti is seen at a damaged house in Mapandi village after intense fighting between soldiers and the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 30
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings as troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings as troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Rommore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings as troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 30
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 11日 Monday
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 30
Government soldiers stand guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Government soldiers stand guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 30
Damaged buildings as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 Saturday
Damaged buildings as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 30
Damaged buildings and houses are seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings and houses are seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 30
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo

An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallarmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo
Close
13 / 30
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 30
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 30
A mother with her children takes a break in an evacuation center, after families fled their homes from Marawi City to avoid the fighting. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A mother with her children takes a break in an evacuation center, after families fled their homes from Marawi more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 6日 Wednesday
A mother with her children takes a break in an evacuation center, after families fled their homes from Marawi City to avoid the fighting. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 30
Smoke billows from a burning building. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billows from a burning building. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Smoke billows from a burning building. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 30
A military helicopter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A military helicopter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
A military helicopter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 30
Government soldiers on patrol. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers on patrol. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Government soldiers on patrol. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
19 / 30
A child evacuee plays with a toy gun in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A child evacuee plays with a toy gun in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 6日 Wednesday
A child evacuee plays with a toy gun in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
20 / 30
A government soldier walks past damaged houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier walks past damaged houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
A government soldier walks past damaged houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 30
Emergency workers bury the bodies of some of the civilians and suspected militants. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Emergency workers bury the bodies of some of the civilians and suspected militants. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 5日 Tuesday
Emergency workers bury the bodies of some of the civilians and suspected militants. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 30
Evacuees take a break by watching a television show in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Evacuees take a break by watching a television show in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 6日 Wednesday
Evacuees take a break by watching a television show in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 30
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
24 / 30
Government soldiers stand on guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand on guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Government soldiers stand on guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
25 / 30
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo

An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallarmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo
Close
26 / 30
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
27 / 30
A military ambulance drives past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A military ambulance drives past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
A military ambulance drives past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
28 / 30
Evacuees take a break in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Evacuees take a break in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 6日 Wednesday
Evacuees take a break in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 30
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

次のスライドショー

Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

The disrupted lives of Houston's residents.

2017年 09月 13日
Saint Martin devastated by Irma

Saint Martin devastated by Irma

Nearly a third of all buildings on the Dutch half of the Caribbean island of Saint Martin were destroyed and more than 90 percent damaged by Hurricane Irma,...

2017年 09月 12日
Remembering 9/11: 16 years on

Remembering 9/11: 16 years on

Memorial services remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

2017年 09月 12日
Hurricane Irma slams Florida

Hurricane Irma slams Florida

Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, hits Florida.

2017年 09月 12日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング