エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 26日 01:45 JST

Battle for Raqqa

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 24
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 24
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 21日 Monday
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters rmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters inmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting witmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters positiomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the omore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 17日 Thursday
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 24
A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' almore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 16日 Wednesday
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 24
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 16日 Wednesday
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 24
An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militanmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 24
An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's snimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 20日 Sunday
An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 24
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the olmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 24
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- tmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

次のスライドショー

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds fill polling stations for a vote on independence from Iraq.

2017年 09月 26日
Merkel wins German election

Merkel wins German election

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office but her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.

2017年 09月 25日
Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria dumped heavy rain on the U.S. territory after destroying buildings and knocking out power to the entire island.

2017年 09月 23日
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders from 193 member states gather for the global body's annual meeting.

2017年 09月 23日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング