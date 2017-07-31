Battle for Raqqa
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERmore
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
