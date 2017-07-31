エディション:
Battle for Raqqa

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
