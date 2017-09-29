エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 30日 01:20 JST

Beer truck looted

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 5
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 5
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 5
A man carries a crate of beer on his head after looting from a South African Breweries truck after it lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man carries a crate of beer on his head after looting from a South African Breweries truck after it lost conmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
A man carries a crate of beer on his head after looting from a South African Breweries truck after it lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 5
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 Friday
Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 5
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

次のスライドショー

Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...

2017年 09月 29日
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017

Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017

Images from the life of the iconic Playboy founder, who has died at home at the age of 91.

2017年 09月 28日
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.

2017年 09月 28日
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...

2017年 09月 26日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング