Best of CES
Sony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Boosted Board electric skateboard, with a seven-mile range and top speed of 22 mph. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
ZeTime smartwatches by MyKronoz of Switzerland, the world's first hybrid smartwatch combining mechanical handsmore
A robotic My Special Aflac Duck, for children facing cancers, is demonstrated. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kano build-it-yourself laptop kits, ages six and older, are displayed during Pepcom's Digital Experience. REUTmore
Sony's WF-SP700N wireless, noise-cancelling headphones with a splash-proof design. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick more
John Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLinmore
An Electron Wheel is shown on a bicycle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man looks over a 3D scan of his face after trying out a Bellus3D face scanner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Magik augmented reality toothbrush for children by Kolibree. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman demonstrates the features of a Care OS smart health and beauty hub in a mirror. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A R-PUR anti-pollution mask, which can filter out particles as small as pm 0.4 microns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag for the elderly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Botley Coding Robot by Learning Resources, designed to teach coding basics to children as young as 5 years omore
A sensor is shown on Harmon athletic wear by Mitsufuji, made with silver thread panel to make a connection betmore
A Sensio Air allergen and pollutant tracker is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions. REUTERS/Stevmore
A WooHoo home assistant with artificial intelligence is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Velco Wink Bar, with bike tracking and GPS guidance when connected to a smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lokly encrypted flash drive, accessible when in the presence of a smartphone with the encryption key. REUTERmore
A Romy Paris personal cosmetic lab, which allows users to formulate their own lotions based on their skin typemore
An Aladin connected-lamp by Domalys, with sensors that can detect if an elderly person has fallen and send an more
The Olfactory Alarm Clock for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lili smart watch (R), with a variety of functions, including an alert to caregivers if the wearer has a fallmore
A Melomind headset, a neurofeedback device with sensors that detect brain activity and help the wearer controlmore
A Flo device (R), which can monitor water usage in your home and cut off water automatically in case of catastmore
EargoMax, a new in-the-ear hearing aid device that also allows natural sound to flow though into the ear, is dmore
Roader Time Machine Camera, which saves 10 seconds of video before and 10 seconds after a button is pressed. Rmore
