Best of Emmys
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Moss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUmore
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waite accept the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Master of None."
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with the cast accept the award for Outstanding Limited Series to "Big Little Lies."
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us." REUTERS/Marmore
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Littlemore
Oprah Winfrey presents the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Dern holds her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Liesmore
Kate McKinnon kisses her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live".more
John Lithgow accepts the award for Outstanding Support Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "The Crown. REUmore
Lorne Michaels accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Saturday Night Live." REUTERS/Marimore
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda (L to R) present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limimore
Sterling K. Brown departs the stage after accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series formore
Host Stephen Colbert opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Glover accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for "Atlanta." REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
Cicely Tyson and Anika Nori Rose present the award for Outstanding Limited Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Audrey Morrissey accepts the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "The Voice." REUTERS/Mario more
Debra Messing and Chris Hardwick present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Julia Lomore
Charlie Brooker accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie for Black Mirror: San more
Seth MacFarlene and Emmy Rossum present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie. REUTEmore
Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live." more
Don Roy King holds his Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/more
Host Stephen Colbert chats with Jimmy Kimmel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Margaret Atwood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kaitlin Olsen (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross present the award Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. REUTERS/Mamore
Jeremy Piven and Sonequa Martin-Green (L) present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Serimore
Lea Michelle and Kumail Nanjiani present the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. REUTERS/Mario more
Ann Dowd accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUmore
Reed Morano accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUTERS/more
Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mmore
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Livemore
Laura Dern accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lmore
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waite accept the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Master of None." more
Kate McKinnon holds her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live". more
Jean-Marc Vallee accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Liemore
Bruce Miller holds his Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucymore
Shermar Moore (rear) and Gina Rodriguez present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Seriemore
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with the cast accept the award for Outstanding Limited Series to �Big Littmore
