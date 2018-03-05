Best of IAAF Championships
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Andrew Pozzi of Britain wins the men's 60 metres hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden in action during the Women's Long Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Inika McPherson of the U.S. in action during the Women's High Jump. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Janieve Russell of Jamaica and Georganne Moline of the U.S in action during the Women's 4x400 metres relay. ...more
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final. Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Austria's Ivona Dadic competes during the Women�s 60m Hurdles Pentathlon heats. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Australia's Nina Kennedy competes during the women's Pole Vault final. Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Brazil's Almir dos Santos celebrates finishing second in the Men's Triple Jump final. Action Images via...more
Sweden's Armand Duplantis during the men's pole vault. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
General view of the start of Heat 5 of the Women�s 60m Hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Morgan Lake in action during the Women's High Jump. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning gold in the Men's Heptathlon after the 1000 Metres. Action Images...more
General view of runner up Britain's Laura Muir (R) after the Women's 1500m Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Poland's Adam Kszczot celebrates winning the Men's 800m Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Czech Republic's Tomas Stanek celebrates winning bronze in the Men�s Shot Put Final. Action Images via...more
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba wins the Women's 3000m. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emmanouil Karalis of Greece in action during the Men's Pole Vault Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland's Adam Kszczot celebrates as he wins the Men's 800 Metres final. Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Czech Republic's Jan Dolezal reacts during the Men�s Pole Vault Heptathlon. Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Germany's Mateusz Przybylko in action during the Men's High Jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kendra Harrison of the U.S. wins the Women's 60m Hurdles Final ahead of runner up Christina Manning of the...more
Spain's Oscar Husillos celebrates winning the Men's 400 Metre final before being later disqualified. Action...more
Will Claye of the U.S. celebrates winning the Men's Triple Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates winning the Women�s Triple Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jarret Eaton of the U.S. prepares before the Men's 60m Hurdles Heats. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Czech Republic's Michaela Hruba in action during the Women's High Jump. Action Images via Reuters/John...more
General view during the Women's 3000m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
