Best of SAG Awards
Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "This Ismore
Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "I, Tomore
Actor Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano (L to R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore react after receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble inmore
Milo Ventimiglia (C) and the rest of the cast receive the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in more
William H. Macy accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shamelessmore
Actresses Jenifer Lewis, Marisa Tomei and Molly Shannon (L to R) pose for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Rockwell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Three Bilmore
Actors Sean Hayes and Susan Sarandon (R) chat during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Minisermore
24th Screen Actors Guild Awards � Photo Room � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 � Alexander Skarsgardmore
Actresses Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Morgan Freeman poses with the 54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Dakota Fanning speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Halle Berry speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Threemore
Actresses Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o (R) present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motimore
Actresses Connie Britton, Allison Williams and Taryn Manning (L to R) pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
The cast of "Veep" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Monimore
Allison Janney poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actror in a Supporting Rmore
Actresses Molly Shannon and Leslie Mann present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Seriemore
Actresses Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Niecy Nash (L to R) greet each other during the smore
The cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Cast more
