エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 31日 01:25 JST

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 6月 28日 Sunday
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
1 / 20
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash durmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 9日 Thursday
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
2 / 20
Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tamore

Reuters / 2009年 2月 2日 Monday
Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
3 / 20
The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2006年 3月 17日 Friday
The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / 2013年 2月 4日 Monday
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
5 / 20
Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTmore

Reuters / 2007年 2月 5日 Monday
Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
6 / 20
Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2006年 2月 10日 Friday
Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, more

Reuters / 2012年 2月 6日 Monday
Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 20
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelermore

Reuters / 2011年 2月 7日 Monday
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 20
Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 Monday
Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Smore

Reuters / 2010年 2月 8日 Monday
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
12 / 20
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adamore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 3日 Monday
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 4日 Monday
Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
14 / 20
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2006年 2月 10日 Friday
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2006年 2月 10日 Friday
Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denvermore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 6月 28日 Sunday
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 20
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. more

Reuters / 2006年 3月 17日 Friday
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Close
19 / 20
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsbmore

Reuters / 2009年 2月 2日 Monday
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

次のスライドショー

Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.

1:05am JST
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

2018年 01月 30日
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

2018年 01月 29日
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

2018年 01月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

Driverless cars

Driverless cars

Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング