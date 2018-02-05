Best of Super Bowl LII
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTEmore
Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with his daughter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham celebrates with his family and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kevinmore
New England Patriots Tom Brady walks off dejected after the game. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, head coach Doug Pederson and Nick Foles celebrate. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with Jason Kelce. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The last play of the game. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz celebrates scoring a touchdown with team mates. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles� Corey Clement celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jay Ajayi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement scores a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Tom Brady in action REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERmore
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Tom Brady hands the ball to Dion Lewis REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski in action REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks sustains an injury after a hit by Philadelphia Eagles� Malcolm Jenkins REUTmore
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqumore
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots James White celebrates scoring a touchdown with team mates. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUmore
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REmore
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevmore
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevimore
Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
