Best of the America's Cup
Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finalmore
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segamore
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore
J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mikemore
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUmore
Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's more
Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mikemore
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Smore
The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the Amore
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike more
Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segamore
Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mimore
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the Amermore
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
次のスライドショー
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.