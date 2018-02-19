エディション:
Best of the BAFTAs

Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
1 / 25
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
2 / 25
Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
3 / 25
Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
4 / 25
Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
5 / 25
Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6 / 25
Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
7 / 25
Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
8 / 25
Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay

Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay
9 / 25
Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
10 / 25
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
11 / 25
Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
12 / 25
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
13 / 25
Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
14 / 25
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
15 / 25
Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
16 / 25
Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
17 / 25
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
18 / 25
Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
19 / 25
Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
20 / 25
Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
21 / 25
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
22 / 25
Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
23 / 25
Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
24 / 25
Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
25 / 25
