2018年 02月 22日

Best of the Brit Awards

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A performer takes part in Kendrick Lamar performance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Foo Fighters perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Presenter Ronnie Wood waves. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Liam Gallagher performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sam Smith performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Justin Timberlake performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Jorja Smith and Rag N Bone Man perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for international solo male artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Stormzy accepts the award for best British Male Artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rag N Bone Man accepts the award for British Single. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

