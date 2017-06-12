Best of the French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. Rmore
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka breaks his tennis racket during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Pamore
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignomore
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. Rmore
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during the final against Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Gomore
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTmore
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERSmore
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTEmore
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTEmore
A fan holds an umbrella as rain delays play in the quarter final match between France's Kristina Mladenovic anmore
France's Alize Cornet in action during her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Christmore
France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalomore
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. more
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTEmore
Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Gmore
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERmore
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/more
Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christianmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Chrmore
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERSmore
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/more
An overhead camera on court during the second round. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gomore
Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during his second round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Chrismore
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Temore
Spectators watch the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo. REUTERS/Chrimore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Spain's Marcel Granollers. REUTERS/Gonzmore
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/more
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalomore
Spain's Marcel Granollers in action during his first round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Gonzmore
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his first round match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo. REUTERS/Chmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Elena Vesnina in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. REUTERS/Pamore
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzmore
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzmore
次のスライドショー
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
Highlights from the 2017 NHL playoffs.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.