Billabong Pipe Masters
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea
Spectators at the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu.
Surfer Gabriel Medina launches from a wave. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer Kelly Slater prepares for a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators watch as Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer Kelly Slater walks from the water after his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfers Julian Wilson and Caio Ibelli. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer Italo Ferreira after finishing his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer John John Florence walks to the water before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer John John Florence before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators cheer for John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman collects shells on the beach during the competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A spectator holds up a Brazilian flag as Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jeremy Flores competes in the finals. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Surfer Kanoa Igarashi prepares for his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
World Champion John John Florence at the end of competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
