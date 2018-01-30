エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 31日 01:05 JST

Black Panther premiere

Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Stan Lee (L) poses with cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast members Andy Serkis (L) and Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Director of the movie Ryan Coogler and cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Actor Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Actor David Hasselhoff takes a selfie with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast members Sterling K. Brown (L) and Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Martin Freeman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Chadwick Boseman signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
