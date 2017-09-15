Blast in London underground
Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor of an underground train carriage more
A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor at Parsons Green station. SYLmore
Emergency services tend to an injured woman. Gustavo Veira/via REUTERS
An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London. REUTERS/Hamore
People walk past an armed police officer near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a bomb disposal squad work at a van near Parsons Green tube station in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coommore
Police officers stand on the road near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emergency personnel attend to a person after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Yann Temore
People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women and a child pass by a police cordon after an incident at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKamore
London underground tubes can be seen held at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
