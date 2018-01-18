Blessing of the animals
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in more
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jonmore
Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vermore
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/more
A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churrianmore
A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of more
A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood omore
Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in thmore
A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, more
People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhoomore
Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTmore
A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carmore
A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vemore
Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susamore
A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
