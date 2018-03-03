Blessing the AR-15
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in...more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
A church official hold their AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the...more
Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in...more
A man gets ready while people with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church...more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
Reverend Hyung Jin Moon, the church's pastor and the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, attends a ceremony while...more
A man holds a portrait of his family next to his AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with...more
A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing...more
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the...more
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the...more
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in...more
A woman arrives to attend a blessing ceremony as she carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary...more
A woman tries to take out her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their...more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in...more
A man with a NRA cap holds his gun while people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony...more
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the...more
A man holds his gun as people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary...more
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their...more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at...more
People arrive to attend a blessing ceremony as a man carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary...more
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at...more
People exit the church with their AR-15-style rifles after attending a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary...more
次のスライドショー
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
その他のスライドショー
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.