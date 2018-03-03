エディション:
Blessing the AR-15

People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as "rods of iron" that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as "rods of iron" that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A church official hold their AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Women dressed in white and men in dark suits gripped the guns, which they had been urged to bring unloaded to the church in the rural Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A church official hold their AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Women dressed in white and men in dark suits gripped the guns, which they had been urged to bring unloaded to the church in the rural Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. A spokesman for the church, now headed by the Reverend Hyung Jin Moon after the death of his father and church founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, said the marriage blessing ceremony had been planned long before a man with an AR-15 massacred 17 students and school staff in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. A spokesman for the church, now headed by the Reverend Hyung Jin Moon after the death of his father and church founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, said the marriage blessing ceremony had been planned long before a man with an AR-15 massacred 17 students and school staff in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Many celebrants wore crowns - some made of bullets - while church officials dressed in flowing bright pink and white garments to go with their armaments. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Many celebrants wore crowns - some made of bullets - while church officials dressed in flowing bright pink and white garments to go with their armaments. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Students from an elementary school near the church were relocated for the day to distance them from the gun-toting couples at the ceremony, according to the Wallenpaupack School District website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Students from an elementary school near the church were relocated for the day to distance them from the gun-toting couples at the ceremony, according to the Wallenpaupack School District website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man gets ready while people with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man gets ready while people with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reverend Hyung Jin Moon, the church's pastor and the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, attends a ceremony while people with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases watch the event at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Moon said in a statement that the staff of the Florida school should have been armed, an option President Donald Trump has said should be explored nationwide and which teacher unions have criticized. "Each of us is called to use the power of the 'rod of iron' not to arm or oppress as has been done in satanic kingdoms of this world, but to protect God's children," he said, citing the Book of Revelation in the Bible. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reverend Hyung Jin Moon, the church's pastor and the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, attends a ceremony while people with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases watch the event at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Moon said in a statement that the staff of the Florida school should have been armed, an option President Donald Trump has said should be explored nationwide and which teacher unions have criticized. "Each of us is called to use the power of the 'rod of iron' not to arm or oppress as has been done in satanic kingdoms of this world, but to protect God's children," he said, citing the Book of Revelation in the Bible. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds a portrait of his family next to his AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man holds a portrait of his family next to his AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman arrives to attend a blessing ceremony as she carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman arrives to attend a blessing ceremony as she carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman tries to take out her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman tries to take out her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man with a NRA cap holds his gun while people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man with a NRA cap holds his gun while people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds his gun as people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man holds his gun as people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People arrive to attend a blessing ceremony as a man carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People arrive to attend a blessing ceremony as a man carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People exit the church with their AR-15-style rifles after attending a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People exit the church with their AR-15-style rifles after attending a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
