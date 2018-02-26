Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February...more
A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25....more
A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus,...more
People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23....more
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23....more
A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23....more
A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern...more
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern...more
Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23....more
A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta,...more
A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta,...more
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February...more
A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22....more
A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22....more
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February...more
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of...more
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21....more
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus,...more
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta,...more
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus,...more
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town...more
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta,...more
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February...more
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February...more
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20....more
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20....more
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20....more
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20....more
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus,...more
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta,...more
