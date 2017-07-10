エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 11日 02:10 JST

Brazil's battle of the kites

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixtmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 14
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 14
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 14
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 14
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 14
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 14
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 14
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 14
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 14
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 14
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 14
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 14
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 14
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

次のスライドショー

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

2017年 07月 11日
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

2017年 07月 10日
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

2017年 07月 8日
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

2017年 07月 7日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング