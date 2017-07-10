Brazil's battle of the kites
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixtmore
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
次のスライドショー
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest
Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Caught in teargas in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.