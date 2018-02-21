Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. Brazil's...more
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's...more
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de...more
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Against military intervention in Rio de Janeiro' in a protest in Sao...more
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more
次のスライドショー
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor...
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
その他のスライドショー
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.
Watching Black Panther
Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster featuring a black superhero and an almost entirely black cast.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.