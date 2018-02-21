エディション:
Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Against military intervention in Rio de Janeiro' in a protest in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Against military intervention in Rio de Janeiro' in a protest in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
