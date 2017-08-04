Brazil's Olympic venues today
An aerial view shows the Velodrome, which had its roof partially burnt after a fire, used for the Rio 2016 Olymore
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The entrance of the 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A rapid system terminal next to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Arena Carioca 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The golf venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Marina da Gloria, which was the sailing venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Garbage is pictured in Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park . REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the twenty houses built for the residents who refused to leave the Vila Autodromo communimore
Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Stadium, which is managed by Botafogo soccer club. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
