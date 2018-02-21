Brit Awards red carpet
Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
