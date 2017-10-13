エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 14日 02:31 JST

California wildfire aftermath from above

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A field charred by the Tubbs Fire next to an undamaged vineyard in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
A worker takes photographs of a building destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

次のスライドショー

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

2017年 10月 14日
Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

2017年 10月 14日
Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car

A Kenyan opposition politician's after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest in Nairobi.

2017年 10月 13日
Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 10月 13日

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Abe's big election win

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a "super majority" in the general election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest-serving premier and re-energising his push to revise the pacifist constitution.

