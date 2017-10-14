California's scorched landscape
Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An American flag hangs from a tree in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire imore
A pig feeds near cars destroyed by wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. Rmore
An Arby's destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. more
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retmore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Molten metal is seen next to a car burned by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/more
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Samore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Harper Bishop (L) points to a section of his home as wife Cristy surveys their home destroyed by the Tubbs Firmore
A charred pomegranate is seen at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks are seen parked on a road between homes destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in more
A burned out K-Mart store destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire inmore
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officmore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. Rmore
Burned out cars rest on driveways at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fmore
A Jack O' Lantern is seen at a residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/more
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A destroyed residential neighborhood is seen from a burned out vehicle during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. more
Retired police officer Kevin Austin places an American flag outside the destroyed home owned by fellow officermore
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Romore
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/more
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERmore
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. Rmore
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man takes a photograph of structures destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephenmore
次のスライドショー
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
その他のスライドショー
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Abe's big election win
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a "super majority" in the general election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest-serving premier and re-energising his push to revise the pacifist constitution.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.