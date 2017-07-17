Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore
Sambor Prei Kuk in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. The archaeological site has been identified as Ishanapura,more
The vestiges of the city cover an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city center as well as nummore
A sculpture at Sambor Prei Kuk. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor more
Roots cover a wall at Sambor Prei Kuk. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts omore
A relief at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A tree at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A relief is pictured at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Tourist visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Tourists visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A woman pray inside of a temple at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A tourist visits Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
