Canada's refugee border camp

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. In the first half of 2017, more than 4,300 asylum seekers walked across the U.S. border into Canada. Even before the flow of Haitian asylum seekers Canada was on track to have the most refugee claims in almost a decade. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

