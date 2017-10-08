エディション:
Car collides with pedestrians in London

A man arrested by police near the Natural History Museum in London. Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital�s busiest tourist area. Twitter/ @RosaRodaNews

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Emergency services personnel wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Emergency services personell wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Armed police officers lean over the bonnet of a police vehicle. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Police officers gather near the Natural History Museum, beyond empty restaurant tables. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Police and forensic officers gather in the road. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A forensics officer walks near the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
A forensics officer examines a black Toyota car. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Police officers stand in the road outside the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A police officer stands at a cordoned off area near the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
A police officer carries bags past empty restaurant tables. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
