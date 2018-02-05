エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 6日 03:00 JST

Carnival around the world

A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
1 / 15
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 15
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 15
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
4 / 15
Revellers covered in mud parade along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Revellers covered in mud parade along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
Revellers covered in mud parade along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 15
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 15
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 15
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
8 / 15
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 15
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 15
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy, February 4, 2more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
11 / 15
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 Monday
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
12 / 15
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), durmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 15
Bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak cross a bridge while performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak cross a bridge while performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spiritmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak cross a bridge while performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
14 / 15
Revellers stand at the window of a house during the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revellers stand at the window of a house during the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnivamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
Revellers stand at the window of a house during the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Paris under water

Paris under water

次のスライドショー

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

2018年 02月 5日
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

2018年 02月 2日
Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

2018年 02月 2日
Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

2018年 01月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake headlines the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング