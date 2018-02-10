エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 10日 11:50 JST

Carnival in Brazil

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 25
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho performs during the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho performs during the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnivalmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho performs during the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 25
Revellers from the Independente Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revellers from the Independente Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Revellers from the Independente Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 25
A reveller from the Independente Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveller from the Independente Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A reveller from the Independente Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 25
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 25
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio demore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 25
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 25
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Jamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 Sunday
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 25
Women kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Women kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Women kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 25
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Jmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 25
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King, Milton Junior holds up the key of the city during a ceremony at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Rei Momo, or Carnival King, Milton Junior holds up the key of the city during a ceremony at Cidade Palace more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King, Milton Junior holds up the key of the city during a ceremony at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 25
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho has her make up applied before the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho has her make up applied before the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school primore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho has her make up applied before the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revellers take part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Jmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
Revellers take part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 25
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
17 / 25
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
20 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 25
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
23 / 25
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), durmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
24 / 25
Revellers dressed as Marilyn Monroe take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers dressed as Marilyn Monroe take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Eartmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 4日 Sunday
Revellers dressed as Marilyn Monroe take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

次のスライドショー

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

2018年 02月 10日
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

2018年 02月 9日
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

2018年 02月 9日
Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

2018年 02月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング