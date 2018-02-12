Carnival in Brazil's jungle
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed anmore
A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group looks on during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful bmore
Members of the "Bloco Real Folia" group dance on a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colomore
Members of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group are seen during the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colourmore
A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group gets off a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and comore
A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group uses a piece of mirror during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed more
Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorfmore
Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen inside a canoe during Carnival of the Waters, where costmore
Members of the "Bloco Real Folia" group dance on a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colomore
A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group smiles inside her house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumedmore
A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group is seen descending stairs during Carnival of the Waters, where costummore
A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group takes a selfie during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colmore
A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group walks above a palafitte during Carnival of the Waters, where costumemore
Members of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group are seen inside a house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumedmore
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group is pictured with a parrot during Carnival of the Waters, where cmore
A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group is seen inside a house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumedmore
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group smiles during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorfumore
Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorfmore
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group puts on make-up during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed anmore
A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group is seen inside her house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumemore
