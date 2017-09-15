エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 16日 01:50 JST

Cassini's close-up of Saturn

An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft in orbit around Saturn shows, from the inside out, the 'Cassini division' in faint red at (L) is followed by the A ring in its entirety. The A ring begins with a 'dirty' interior of red followed by a general pattern of more turquoise as it spreads away from the planet, indicating a denser material made up of ice. The red band roughly three-fourths of the way outward in the A ring is known as the Encke gap.The image was made by a $12.5 million Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph,or UVIS, that was built in Boulder, Colorado. University of Colorado, LASP/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft in orbit around Saturn shows, from the inside out, the 'Cassini division' in faint red at (L) is followed by the A ring in its entirety. The A ring begins with a 'dirty' interior of red followed by a general pattern of more turquoise as it spreads away from the planet, indicating a denser material made up of ice. The red band roughly three-fourths of the way outward in the A ring is known as the Encke gap.The image was made by a $12.5 million Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph,or UVIS, that was built in Boulder, Colorado. University of Colorado, LASP/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 12
The planet Uranus is seen as a blue orb in the distance beyond Saturn's rings in this image captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft April 11, 2014. Cassini, a robotic spacecraft, briefly turned away from Saturn to observe the distant planet according to a NASA news release. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

The planet Uranus is seen as a blue orb in the distance beyond Saturn's rings in this image captured by NASA'smore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 Friday
The planet Uranus is seen as a blue orb in the distance beyond Saturn's rings in this image captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft April 11, 2014. Cassini, a robotic spacecraft, briefly turned away from Saturn to observe the distant planet according to a NASA news release. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 12
The wide-angle camera on NASA's Cassini spacecraft has captured Saturn's rings and planet Earth and its moon in the same frame in this rare image taken on July 19, 2013 courtesy of NASA. A robotic space probe nearly 900 million miles from Earth turned its gaze away from Saturn and its entourage of moons to take a picture of its home planet, NASA said. The resulting image shows Earth as a very small, blue-tinged dot - paler and tinier than in other photos - overshadowed by the giant Saturn's rings in foreground. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The wide-angle camera on NASA's Cassini spacecraft has captured Saturn's rings and planet Earth and its moon imore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 23日 Tuesday
The wide-angle camera on NASA's Cassini spacecraft has captured Saturn's rings and planet Earth and its moon in the same frame in this rare image taken on July 19, 2013 courtesy of NASA. A robotic space probe nearly 900 million miles from Earth turned its gaze away from Saturn and its entourage of moons to take a picture of its home planet, NASA said. The resulting image shows Earth as a very small, blue-tinged dot - paler and tinier than in other photos - overshadowed by the giant Saturn's rings in foreground. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 12
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view, in this handout image courtesy of NASA. Also captured are two of Saturn's moons: Enceladus and Tethys. Both appear on the left side of the planet, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October more

Reuters / 2012年 12月 19日 Wednesday
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view, in this handout image courtesy of NASA. Also captured are two of Saturn's moons: Enceladus and Tethys. Both appear on the left side of the planet, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 12
This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth. The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 684,000 miles from Saturn. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is amomore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth. The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 684,000 miles from Saturn. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 12
Titan, Saturn's largest moon appears before the planet as it undergoes seasonal changes in this natural color view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft in this handout released by NASA August 29, 2012. The moon measures 3,200 miles across and is larger than the planet Mercury. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

Titan, Saturn's largest moon appears before the planet as it undergoes seasonal changes in this natural color more

Reuters / 2012年 8月 30日 Thursday
Titan, Saturn's largest moon appears before the planet as it undergoes seasonal changes in this natural color view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft in this handout released by NASA August 29, 2012. The moon measures 3,200 miles across and is larger than the planet Mercury. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 12
The surface of Saturn's geyser moon Enceladus is seen in this image released on May 31, 2012 by NASA's Cassini mission. Cassini imaging scientists used views like this to help them identify the source locations for individual jets spurting ice particles, water vapor and trace organic compounds from the surface of Enceladus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

The surface of Saturn's geyser moon Enceladus is seen in this image released on May 31, 2012 by NASA's Cassinimore

Reuters / 2012年 6月 1日 Friday
The surface of Saturn's geyser moon Enceladus is seen in this image released on May 31, 2012 by NASA's Cassini mission. Cassini imaging scientists used views like this to help them identify the source locations for individual jets spurting ice particles, water vapor and trace organic compounds from the surface of Enceladus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 12
NASA handout image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings in a false color composite made from 12 images, captured on January 12, 2011. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. The images were taken with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera using a combination of spectral filters sensitive to wavelengths of near-infrared light. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS

NASA handout image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings in a false color composite made from 12 images, capmore

Reuters / 2011年 11月 19日 Saturday
NASA handout image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings in a false color composite made from 12 images, captured on January 12, 2011. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. The images were taken with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera using a combination of spectral filters sensitive to wavelengths of near-infrared light. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 12
This false-color composite image, released by NASA September 23, 2010, is constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region, It is among the first images released from a study that identifies images showing auroral emissions out of the entire catalogue of images taken by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer.The composite image was made from 65 individual observations by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on November 1, 2008. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Leicester/Handout via REUTERS

This false-color composite image, released by NASA September 23, 2010, is constructed from data obtained by NAmore

Reuters / 2010年 9月 25日 Saturday
This false-color composite image, released by NASA September 23, 2010, is constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region, It is among the first images released from a study that identifies images showing auroral emissions out of the entire catalogue of images taken by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer.The composite image was made from 65 individual observations by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on November 1, 2008. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Leicester/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
A handout photograph shows the first flash of sunlight reflected off a lake on Saturn's moon Titan taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on July 8, 2009. The glint off a mirror-like surface is known as a specular reflection. It confirmed the presence of liquid in the moon's northern hemisphere, where lakes are more numerous and larger than those in the southern hemisphere. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/DLR/Handout via REUTERS

A handout photograph shows the first flash of sunlight reflected off a lake on Saturn's moon Titan taken by NAmore

Reuters / 2009年 12月 18日 Friday
A handout photograph shows the first flash of sunlight reflected off a lake on Saturn's moon Titan taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on July 8, 2009. The glint off a mirror-like surface is known as a specular reflection. It confirmed the presence of liquid in the moon's northern hemisphere, where lakes are more numerous and larger than those in the southern hemisphere. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/DLR/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
A bizarre six-sided feature encircling the north pole of Saturn is pictured by the visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on NASA's Cassini spacecraft, in this image released by NASA March 27, 2007. This image is one of the first clear images ever taken of the north polar region as seen from a unique polar perspective and was originally discovered and last observed by a spacecraft during NASA's Voyager flybys of the early 1980's. The new views of the polar hexagon taken in late 2006 prove that this is an unusually long-lived feature on Saturn. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout via REUTERS

A bizarre six-sided feature encircling the north pole of Saturn is pictured by the visual and infrared mappingmore

Reuters / 2007年 3月 28日 Wednesday
A bizarre six-sided feature encircling the north pole of Saturn is pictured by the visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on NASA's Cassini spacecraft, in this image released by NASA March 27, 2007. This image is one of the first clear images ever taken of the north polar region as seen from a unique polar perspective and was originally discovered and last observed by a spacecraft during NASA's Voyager flybys of the early 1980's. The new views of the polar hexagon taken in late 2006 prove that this is an unusually long-lived feature on Saturn. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 12
This composite image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft released by NASA March 13, 2007, shows evidence of seas, likely filled with liquid methane or ethane, in the high northern latitudes of Saturn's moon Titan. One such feature is larger than any of the Great Lakes of North America and is about the same size as several seas on Earth. NASA/JPL/Handout via REUTERS

This composite image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft released by NASA March 13, 2007, shows evidence of seas, lmore

Reuters / 2007年 3月 14日 Wednesday
This composite image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft released by NASA March 13, 2007, shows evidence of seas, likely filled with liquid methane or ethane, in the high northern latitudes of Saturn's moon Titan. One such feature is larger than any of the Great Lakes of North America and is about the same size as several seas on Earth. NASA/JPL/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
11-year-old cuts White House lawn

11-year-old cuts White House lawn

次のスライドショー

11-year-old cuts White House lawn

11-year-old cuts White House lawn

11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.

2017年 09月 16日
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

2017年 09月 14日
Oil spill off Greek island

Oil spill off Greek island

Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.

2017年 09月 14日
Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple reveals the new iPhone X and updated products.

2017年 09月 13日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング