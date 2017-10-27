エディション:
写真 | 2017年 10月 28日 08:55 JST

Catalonia declares independence

Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Fireworks are set off in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People celebrate with cava (sparkling wine) in the Basque town of Durango. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A pro-unity demonstrator is stopped by Catalan Regional Police officer during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A man displays a scarf featuring an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) design, as he reacts at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People celebrate in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A ferry boat rented by the Spanish government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements to Catalonia is seen in the Port of Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Firemen shout slogans under an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a march in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
スライドショーランキング