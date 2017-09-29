Catalonia pushes ahead with 'illegal' independence vote
Students wear Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration in favor of the banned October 1 indemore
Firemen react as they hang a huge banner in favour of the banned October 1 independence referendum at the Catamore
Students carry an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as they attend a demonstration in Barcelona. "Everything more
Students wear Esteladas during a demonstration in Barcelona. Courts have ordered police to cordon off schools more
A student offers ballots to citizens as she protests in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barmore
A man inserts a dummy ballot which reads "Do you want Catalonia to remain in Spain, Yes" into a ballot box in more
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after juniormore
A website with information relating to the referendum, which was closed down by Spain's civil guard under a wamore
Protesters gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on gomore
Volunteers helping with the referendum try to block protesters in a bid to contain the situation, during a raimore
Protesters are pushed by Mossos d'Esquadra riot officers outside the Catalan region's economy ministry buildinmore
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economymore
Protesters against a banned referendum on independence in Catalonia hold flares during a demonstration in Barcmore
A man walks past a crosswalk, painted in the form of an Estelada in Arenys de Munt, north of Barcelona. REUTERmore
Students attend a demonstration in favor of the referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish flags are seen on the facade of Moderno hotel in Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on a screen through a bus during a live video conference for a colloqmore
A woman displays an Estelada from a balcony at the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid bymore
A man holds up a scarf with the colors of the Spanish flag as he takes part in a protest called by a group of more
A man holds up a carnation next to a Spanish civil guard during a raid on a Unipost office in search of materimore
A protestor holds up a sign in front of a Catalan police outside the Catalan region's foreign affairs ministrymore
Catalan police officers remove a protester from the street outside a Unipost office that was raided in search more
Protesters wave Esteladas at a line of Spanish national police who surrounded the leftist Popular Unity Candidmore
