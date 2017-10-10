エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 11日 07:45 JST

Catalonia's bid for independence

People wait to watch the delayed session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People wait to watch the delayed session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-indepenmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People wait to watch the delayed session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 16
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 20more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 16
Officers of the Spanish National Police stand outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Officers of the Spanish National Police stand outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Officers of the Spanish National Police stand outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 16
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont looks back as he enters the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont looks back as he enters the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spaimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont looks back as he enters the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 16
A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at themore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
5 / 16
People react towards a giant screen showing events inside the Catalan regional parliament during a pro-independence rally outside the parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People react towards a giant screen showing events inside the Catalan regional parliament during a pro-indepenmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People react towards a giant screen showing events inside the Catalan regional parliament during a pro-independence rally outside the parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 16
A woman reacts as she watches a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A woman reacts as she watches a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A woman reacts as she watches a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 16
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 20more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 16
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independencmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 16
A woman wearing a separatist Catalan flag films officers of the Spanish National Police outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman wearing a separatist Catalan flag films officers of the Spanish National Police outside the High Courtmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A woman wearing a separatist Catalan flag films officers of the Spanish National Police outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 16
A group of tractors bearing separatist Catalan flags arrive at a rally in support of independence in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A group of tractors bearing separatist Catalan flags arrive at a rally in support of independence in Barcelonamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A group of tractors bearing separatist Catalan flags arrive at a rally in support of independence in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 16
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
12 / 16
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independencmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 16
People hold up posters as they take part in a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

People hold up posters as they take part in a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People hold up posters as they take part in a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
14 / 16
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 Sunday
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
15 / 16
A woman rides a bicycle past a line of posters that read "Vote to be free" in the Catalan language, in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman rides a bicycle past a line of posters that read "Vote to be free" in the Catalan language, in Barcelomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 Monday
A woman rides a bicycle past a line of posters that read "Vote to be free" in the Catalan language, in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

次のスライドショー

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

2017年 10月 11日
Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

2017年 10月 10日
Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nate, the fourth major storm to strike the United States in less than two months, makes landfall in Mississippi.

2017年 10月 9日
Car collides with pedestrians in London

Car collides with pedestrians in London

Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital's busiest tourist area.

2017年 10月 8日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング