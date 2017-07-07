Caught in teargas in Caracas
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by semore
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by securitymore
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got imore
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired bmore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashesmore
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezumore
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally agaimore
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security fmore
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got insmore
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
次のスライドショー
Trump visits Poland
President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress
Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.
The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.