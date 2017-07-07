エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 7日 22:00 JST

Caught in teargas in Caracas

A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by semore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by securitymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 20
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired bmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 20
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 20
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occurred during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occurred during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 20
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 20
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 20
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally agaimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 20
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 20
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got insmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 20
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occured during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occured during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occured on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occured on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

次のスライドショー

Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...

2017年 07月 6日
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

2017年 07月 6日
The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

2017年 07月 5日
Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

2017年 07月 5日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング