写真 | 2017年 06月 29日 05:40 JST

Celebrating Eid

Children play with bubble toy guns along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Children play with bubble toy guns along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Children play with bubble toy guns along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

People take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
People take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Children inspect toys during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children inspect toys during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Children inspect toys during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a playground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a playground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a playground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A boy carries bottles of water and biscuits given by an aid organization during the first day of Eid-al Fitr celebration in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy carries bottles of water and biscuits given by an aid organization during the first day of Eid-al Fitr celebration in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A boy carries bottles of water and biscuits given by an aid organization during the first day of Eid-al Fitr celebration in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers inside a school to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers inside a school to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers inside a school to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A child holds a rose while offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A child holds a rose while offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A child holds a rose while offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Girls play at a makeshift amusement park during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Girls play at a makeshift amusement park during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Girls play at a makeshift amusement park during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The hands of a girl, adorned with henna patterns, are seen as she puts her arms around her father while traveling on bike during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The hands of a girl, adorned with henna patterns, are seen as she puts her arms around her father while travelmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
The hands of a girl, adorned with henna patterns, are seen as she puts her arms around her father while traveling on bike during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl walks inside a mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A girl walks inside a mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A girl walks inside a mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Six-month-old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Six-month-old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Six-month-old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A Philippines police officer performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in a mosque inside the city hall compound in as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines police officer performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in a mosque inside the city hall compound in as govemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A Philippines police officer performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in a mosque inside the city hall compound in as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy watches as Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Spain's North African enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

A boy watches as Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Spain's North African enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A boy watches as Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Spain's North African enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A boy plays with a ball in front of damaged buildings during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy plays with a ball in front of damaged buildings during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besiegemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A boy plays with a ball in front of damaged buildings during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The sun rises above a mosque before the prayer for Eid al-Fitr in Lipljan, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

The sun rises above a mosque before the prayer for Eid al-Fitr in Lipljan, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
The sun rises above a mosque before the prayer for Eid al-Fitr in Lipljan, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Muslim women hug as they gather for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Muslim women hug as they gather for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Muslim women hug as they gather for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Iraqi girl is seen as she celebrates Eid al-Fitr, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi girl is seen as she celebrates Eid al-Fitr, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
An Iraqi girl is seen as she celebrates Eid al-Fitr, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Palestinian man prays next to the grave of a relative on the first day of Eid al-Fitr prayers, at a cemetery in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man prays next to the grave of a relative on the first day of Eid al-Fitr prayers, at a cemetery in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A Palestinian man prays next to the grave of a relative on the first day of Eid al-Fitr prayers, at a cemetery in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A boy sells merchandise as he stands in front of a damaged building ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy sells merchandise as he stands in front of a damaged building ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held bemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A boy sells merchandise as he stands in front of a damaged building ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys play table football amidst a damaged building during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys play table football amidst a damaged building during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Boys play table football amidst a damaged building during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Muslims attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Muslims attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Muslims attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS
Muslims arrive in a small boat to attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agoes Rudianto

Muslims arrive in a small boat to attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agoes Rudianto

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Muslims arrive in a small boat to attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agoes Rudianto
A woman helps another woman to get atop of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A woman helps another woman to get atop of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eidmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
A woman helps another woman to get atop of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
