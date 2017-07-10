Celebrations in Mosul
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building fmore
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Mediamore
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebratemore
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REmore
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of more
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Strmore
次のスライドショー
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning
Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.
Inside the G20
Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Selfies of war
Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.