エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 5日 21:51 JST

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 6月 29日 Monday
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 20
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 20
Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 9月 10日 Saturday
Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2016年 10月 13日 Thursday
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 20
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 Sunday
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 Monday
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
7 / 20
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 20
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 Tuesday
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 Tuesday
Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 20
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 Tuesday
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 20
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 Tuesday
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 20
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 Monday
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 20
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / 2014年 9月 2日 Tuesday
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
14 / 20
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 Tuesday
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 20
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 1月 18日 Monday
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 20
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2011年 10月 15日 Saturday
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 20
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 20
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Reuters / 2008年 2月 12日 Tuesday
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
Close
19 / 20
Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2013年 5月 4日 Saturday
Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

次のスライドショー

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

2017年 11月 21日
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

2017年 11月 21日
American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

2017年 11月 20日
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Style from the American Music Awards.

2017年 11月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング